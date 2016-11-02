Hofmann’s thin pork sausages are Yorkshire’s best

Wakefield butchers were among the leading prizes at this year’s annual Great Yorkshire Pork Pie, Sausage & Products Competition.

H Hofmann and Sons Butchers, from Sharlston, picked up the gong for champion thin pork sausage at the competition at the Cedar Court Hotel in Bradford last Sunday.

Mike Wormald, centre from Rhubarb Triangle Farm Shop, is pictured receiving the Great Yorkshire beef burger trophy from CYBC president Konrad Kempka, left, and Steve Sefton, technical sales manager of sponsors W R Wright & Sons.

The business, which is run by Nigel Hofmann, was founded in 1896 and is Wakefield’s oldest butcher.

Hofmann’s is well-known at the competition, having become supreme sausage champion in 2014. Nigel’s daughter Emily was also named supreme pork pie champion in 2013.

Collecting the 2016 award, Emily, now 20, said: “Every time you enter here you get worried about whether you’re going to win and whether you’ve done enough. So to leave with a trophy means an awful lot.”

The Worcester University student, who still works for the family firm during holidays, added: “It’s the recipe that my dad has used for years. It’s come down through the generations, originally from my great grandfather.”

Hofmann’s also claimed two runners-up prizes in the thick pork sausage small pork pie competition classes.

And first-time entrant Mike Wormald, from Rhubarb Triangle Farm Shop in Carlton, near Wakefield, was named beef burger champion.

He said: “I think what makes the burger so special is the small bit of bacon we put into it. It comes from our own pigs that we’ve bred on the farm.

“I then smoke and cure the bacon myself. The beef also comes from our own farm – usually from Herefords. We’re a new business – only three-years-old, and this is the first time we’ve entered.”