Hockney’s masterpieces were reimagined with food from Asda

Supermarket workers in Wakefield have helped recreate a Yorkshire artist’s masterpieces using fruit and veg.

Arty colleagues at the Dewsbury Road store joined forces with two other Asda stores to use fresh produce that was going to waste to mirror some of David Hockney’s finest works.

Green beans and broad beans were used to show the rolling hills of the Yorkshire Wolds, asparagus to mimic the region’s many trees and cauliflower to create the woolly livestock that Yorkshire is well known for.

Sarah Waplington, store manager at Dewsbury Road, said: “It was great fun recreating the works of local legend David Hockney using the food we work with every day.

“West Yorkshire is full of beautiful scenery and I think the paintings we’ve recreated really show the county as its best.”

Artist David Hockney is one of the UK’s best known and best respected artists in the UK.

The Bradford born artist is well known for his bright landscapes paintings of the amazing scenery in the county.

A supermarket spokesman added: “Fresh produce which was going to waste was used by the teams at the Asda stores in Wakefield Dewsbury Road, Asda Glasshoughton Superstore and Huddersfield to recreate the Bradford artist’s masterpieces The Road Across the Wold, Winter Timber and Slow Life.

“The three pieces of art were created by colleagues at the three stores to showcase the wide range of fresh food available at Asda stores; much of which comes from local suppliers.”