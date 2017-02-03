Health blogger Emma is up for national award

A health blogger who battled back from serious illness has been nominated for a national award.

Emma Kirke, from Ossett, has been shortlisted for the UK Blog Awards for her site Medicinal Kitchen.

Emma, who started blogging in May 2015, was selected as one of the eight finalists for the Health and Social Care category.

She said: “I started writing the Medicinal Kitchen because of my own journey to health, overcoming permanent spine and nerve damage, and a diagnosis of breast cancer. I have also battled through eating disorders and seven-stone weight loss.

“I wished to use my blog as a platform to show people that eating healthily can be enjoyable, uncomplicated and easily incorporated into a busy life. My aim is to promote everyday health and a nourishing lifestyle that can be sustained and viewed as a balanced system that eliminates the existence of the perpetual ‘diet’.”

Emma will find out if she has been crowned the winner at an awards event in London on April 21.

She said: “I was so overwhelmed when I found out that I had made it into the final of the UK Blog Awards.

“The recognition that my work and the hours that I spend at my computer is appreciated and respected makes me quite emotional. Whatever the outcome I already feel like a winner.”

The theme of the UK Blog Awards this year is Blog Hero in recognition of the power bloggers have to highlight products, services and individuals that catch their eye and champion them among their audiences.

Emma’s blog can be found at www.medicinalkitchen.co.uk.

It features a whole host of recipes aimed at healthy eating.