Headteacher’s vow to improve school’s report

A Headteacher has outlined plans to turn a school’s fortunes around after being told it required improvements by education inspectors.

Castleford’s Three Lanes End Academy was told it needed to make progress by Ofsted in all key areas, including leadership, teaching, pupils’ behaviour and outcomes and early-years’ provision.

The quality of teaching was singled out, with the watchdog inspectors saying that ‘robust action’ required.

Headteacher Katie Greatorex said after being chosen by the local authority as an ‘expanding school’ since the previous Ofsted visit, pupil numbers had increased by 40 per cent making it more challenging.

But she insisted staff at the Methley Road School have wasted no time in making changes since the latest Ofsted visit.

She said: “Newly-appointed leaders and teachers have identified all of the steps required to improve outcomes for learners and are already closely monitoring each child’s progress carefully on a daily basis to ensure each child is known valued and understood as an important member of Three Lane Ends Academy.

“Three Lane Ends Academy has gone through significant periods of change almost doubling in size since the last Ofsted, however outcomes for children in National Test are already rising rapidly and we know this improvement can be consolidated and improved on this year.

“Inspectors acknowledged the determination we have for meeting the challenge of improving standards in the school and the systems already in place to ensure we offer a great education to our children.”

Ofsted did praise the impact Miss Greatorex has had by saying: “Since her appointment, the headteacher has systematically taken action to address the weakness in teaching.

“This is starting to bring about improvements.”