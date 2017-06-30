Happy 21st for town’s fundraiser in the park

The annual Horbury Show celebrated its 21st anniversary last Sunday.

Thousands of people vsited Carr Lodge Park for then annual event.

Newspaper: Wakefield Express. Story: The annual Horbury show held in Carr Lodge park. Reporter: Laura Drysdale. Photographer: Andrew Bellis email: andrewbellisphotography@gmail.com Twitter: @SnapperAndrewB Mobile: 07885 426 523 Photo date: 25/06/17 Picture ref: AB179a0617

This year the entertainment included falconry displays and a flypast from the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Westgate Cheerleaders and the Horbury Pink Ladies also showed their moves.

The show, organised by Rotary Club of Horbury and Ossett Phoenix raised at least more than £12,000, all of which will go to the Rotary Club Charitable Trust.

Rotary Club president Chris Taylor said, “I am very proud of the work done by the club and the organising committee, and very grateful to all of our sponsors and the show sponsors Richard Kendall Estate Agents.”