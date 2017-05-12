General election 2017: candidates announced

Candidates to stand in the June 8 general election have been announced.
Wakefield
Ali, Waj: Independent
Brown, Lucy Victoria: The Yorkshire Party
Calvert, Antony Jaimes: Conservative
Creagh, Mary Helen: Labour
Cronin, Denis Finbarr: Lib Dems
Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford
Cooper, Yvette: Labour
Gascoigne, Daniel James: The Yorkshire Party
Lee, Andrew: Conservative
Roberts, Clarke Douglas Phillip: Lib Dems
Thompson, Lewis: UKIP
Hemsworth
Dews, David Alan: UKIP
Jordan, Mike: Conservative
Macqueen, Joan Mary: Lib Dems
Roberts, Martin Paul: The Yorkshire Party
Trickett, Jon Hedley: Labour
Elmet and Rothwell
Brown, Dylan: Green Party
Clover, Matthew Barnaby: The Yorkshire Party
Golton, Stewart: Lib Dems
Nagle, David Patrick: Labour
Shelbrooke, Alec: Conservative
Morley and Outwood
Dawson, Neil: Labour
Dobson, Craig: Lib Dems
Jenkyns, Andrea Marie: Conservative
People need to register to vote before May 22 to take part in the general election. To find out more log on to www.yourvotematters.co.uk