Search

Garden gnomes, prosthetic legs and an apple tree - all left behind in hotel rooms

editorial image
0
Have your say

We’ve all rushed out of a hotel to catch our flight or train back home, and most of us will have forgotten some vital item - our phone, or a pair of socks, or perhaps the papers for that presentation that your business trip was all about.

Component:1.8328806.1484141283, , ,$mergedBody