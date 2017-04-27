Garage to be rebuilt along with 26 new properties?

A car repair company in Castleford is proposing to demolish its own ‘unsightly’ garage and rebuild it along with 26 new homes on the existing site.

Plans are in place to flatten the West Yorkshire Accident Repair Centre on Middle Oxford Lane to build the mix of two and three bedroom properties.

But he blueprints also outlines plans to create a new workshop for the car body repair company.

A statement prepared on behalf of the company, Northern Accident Repair Centre, reads: “The existing vehicle repair centre is unsightly and is no longer efficiently fit for purpose.

“By developing part of the site for housing, the land owner will be able to fund a new purpose-built repair centre which will retain local employment.”

Much of the company’s land is taken up by car parking, with the plans showing space for 17 two-bedroom and nine three-bedroom semi-detached houses with the new repair centre on the west side of the site.