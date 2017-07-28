Games area is back open at Thornes Park

an action group which stepped in to save a games area in Thornes Park needs volunteers to help keep the facilities open.

Tennis courts, an 18-hole pitch-and-putt course and bowls can be enjoyed again thanks the Friends of CHaT Parks.

Wakefield Council was forced to close the facilities after being hit by government spending cuts.

But the action group intervened to bring them back into use as schools broke up.

Ian Deighton, chairman of the friends group, said: “The amount of support and good will for our efforts has been amazing.

“But we always need more volunteers for an undertaking like this and of course we need people to come into the park and enjoy the games in the fresh air. Not only is this good for our health and well being, it is great fun.”

Games equipment can be hired from the park ticket office for a nominal fee. Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Mr Deighton by e-mail to Deighton97@blueyonder.co.uk