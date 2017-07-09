GALLERY: Run for All Leeds 10k race

Thousands of runners descended on Leeds city centre on Sunday morning for the Leeds 10k race.
Organised by Run for All, a Jane Tomlinson legacy charity, the event was supported by the Asda Foundation.
The race began at 9.30am, when several para-athletes set off in specially adapted wheelchairs.
The main field followed soon after, with representatives of local clubs such as Bingley Harriers, Valley Striders, Pudsey Pacers and Roundhay Runners setting the pace.
The winner was John Hobbs, of Valley Striders in north Leeds, while the first lady home was Susan Lewis of Roundhay Runners.
Several charity entrants took to the course in costumes including Spiderman, Batman and Robin and a Stormtrooper.
