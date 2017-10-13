Fury over ATM plans at town’s fuel station

Residents say plans to install an ATM at a petrol station and convenience store in Pontefract will only serve to ruin the area’s peace and quiet.

The application, involving the premises that sit on the corner of Hardwick Road and Ackworth Road, was discussed by Wakefield Council’s planning committee at a recent monthly meeting.

The committee was told how five members of the public had written in to object to the plans, which also included creating five extra car-park spaces and removing the existing car wash.

Those living nearby say an existing ATM was installed without permission and still operating.

One resident said the noise from motorists using the cash machine was already causing problems.

He said: “The residents are always aware of vehicles being there.

“They leave their radios on and engines running and slam their doors which impacts on residents. It’s frequent.”

It was suggested by council members that the ATM be placed inside the shop, thus restricting its use to the hours of the shop.

Despite being recommended for approval, the planners agreed to defer the decision until switching the ATM’s position to inside is considered, as well as addressing road-safety issues over HGV deliveries to the site.