Funeral of ‘Big Phil’ Snowden to be held this week

The funeral of a man left permanently brain damaged after an attack in a Wakefield nightclub seven years ago is to be held tomorrow, Friday, October 27.

Phil Snowden, known as ‘Big Phil’ because he was almost 7ft tall, was left unable to walk or talk after the savage assault in Mustang Sally’s nightclub in October 2010. He was out with friends celebrating plans to move to Canada with his wife, Lisa.

His attacker was jailed for nine years for grievous bodily harm with intent.

Phil spent six months in hospital and the remainder of his life being cared for round-the-clock in Fairburn Vale care home in Castleford.

Visited daily by his family, they set up a Facebook page called ‘Justice 4 Big Phil’ - raising awareness about the consequences of city centre violence.

Phil passed away from pneumonia on July 13 at the age of 39.

His funeral will take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Wakefield Road starting at 1.40pm tomorrow. People are welcome to attend.

Afterwards, there will be a wake held at the Kyte Hotel on Old Great North Road in Darrington.