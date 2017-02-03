Friends say farewell to customers after more than three decades

After more than 30 years of serving customers in their Castleford shop a pair of friends are ready for retirement .

Brenda Pearson and Chloe Law have run B Pearson Off-License and Convenience Store on Elizabeth Drive since the early 1980s.

And now the business partners are looking forward to enjoying their retirement after introducing new owners Kuldip Kaur and Samjeev Singh to their regulars.

Ms Pearson said: “It will be a big change and I know we will both miss it but they are a nice couple and I think they are going to be a great fit for the area.

“The areas shops have changed a lot, I reckon that with all the new owners we have been here the longest.

“Now with retiring I have some plans for a garden, and Chloe has plenty of hobbies herself.

“I am quite happy to be spending more time at home, I have not been able to see much of it over the years.”

Ms Pearson and Mrs Law, aged 71 and 84, both moved to the area from Leeds in the sixties and seventies.

They worked together to sell tupperware after Mrs Law recruited Ms Pearson into her team.

Although losing touch a stroke of luck meant they both came to work at a local chemists.

Together they took the opportunity to buy the shop from the council for £20,000.

Despite long hours the pair have run the shop for more three decades.

Mrs Pearson said: “We would stay open early and stay open late throughout the week and we were here most of the time.

“Chloe was with me all those years and I want to say that I couldn’t have done it without her.”