Frame of new £5m leisure centre is up

Work is progression on Minsthorpe’s new £5m leisure centre.

The 100-tonne steel frame, which will form the structure of the building, is almost complete.

Coun Les Shaw, cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: “The steel framework is an exciting stage of the building project and everyone can now see the progress we have made.

“We are well on the way to creating the modern, high quality leisure facility that local people want and deserve and that we are delivering for them.”

Contractor Willmott Dixon has been on site since December and will continue with construction.

Coun Shaw said: “The site is very busy now and although the contractor has it fully secured, it is important that people, especially children, do not try to enter the area. We want everyone to stay safe.”

The facility, on Ash Grove, will include a 25m six-lane swimming pool, studio space and a gym.

It will cater for activities including swimming sessions for all ages and abilities, toddler soft play, martial arts and table tennis.

The centre will be accompanied by car parking, cycle storage and a school bus pull-in.

It is expected to open next Spring.