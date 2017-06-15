Firm will fund cost of a nurse

car auction firm G3 Remarketing has pledged to cover the £40,000 cost of employing a nurse at the Prince of Wales Hospice.

The announcement is the latest in a series of fundraising drives carried out by the Leeds firm, which is challenging other local businesses to match its offer.

Company founder Matt Dale - who has run four marathons and an ultra-marathon to raise funds - said: “We recently met with the fundraising team at the hospice to brainstorm ideas for raising more money.

“They told us that what they really need is greater business support – that’s what sparked us to take action and sponsor a nurse.

“What the Prince of Wales Hospice does for our region is fantastic. Any money raised goes straight into maintaining and supporting the facility – not towards marketing budgets and executives’ wages. So, we’re calling on other organisations within our region to get involved. Who knows? If enough firms get on board, we could end up paying for the whole team’s wages.”

G3 Remarketing - which gave £30,000 to the hospice last year - donates a percentage profit from each vehicle sold.

Laura Bennett, fundraising manager, said: “G3 is by far our most generous corporate supporter in the region. That means a lot, especially because of the support we have provided to relatives of G3 employees.

“It shows that they are confident in our care and want it to be available for other local people with a life-limiting illness. It would be fantastic to see other local companies follow their example.”

Visit www.pwh.org.uk for more information.