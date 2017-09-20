Firefighters to demonstrate crash rescue as they promote safe driving

Fire crews will be demonstrating how they cut accident victims out of crushed vehicles as part of a hard-hitting campaign.

Firefighters from South Kirkby station will be carrying out the road traffic displays outside Barclays Bank in Hemsworth tomorrow.

It is part of the Project Edward (European Day Without A Road Death) campaign to promote safe and responsible driving and raise awareness of the potentially devastating consequences of collisions.

A spokesman said: "We want people to take a pledge to drive safely."

The firefighters will be present from 9.30am until 12.30pm.