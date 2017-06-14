Firefighter warns of dangers after blaze in derelict building

A senior firefighter has warned people attempting to start fires that they are putting the lives of his crew at risk.

Al Senior of South Kirkby fire station, said his team had been called out to several blazes in the area over the last few weeks.

They were called to the former Dalton Baths at Westfield Lane in South Elmsall at around 6.40pm on June 11.

He said: “Someone had tried to set fire to a pile of rubbish in the corner and two pumps attended.

“It is a secure building but they have been getting in through the roof, which is obviously very dangerous.

“We have dealt with similar incidents before when people have managed to get inside.

“Our crews are at risk as well because we have to force and gain entry to this building, which has been derelict for some time and is very dangerous.”

Other incidents they have dealt with include tyres set on fire in woodland in Havercroft on June 10.