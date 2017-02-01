Fire service recruits for first time in eight years

Have you always dreamed of being a firefighter?

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service is throwing open its doors to new recruits for the first time in eight years.

They are seeking full-time personnel from a range of backgrounds, and have released a video of the fitness tests applicants are expected to pass.

Male and female recruits over the age of 18 must be able to drag a 55kg 'casualty' dummy, climb a fully extended 13.5m ladder, pull a hose reel 25m and carry full breathing apparatus.

Watch Yorkshire Evening Post reporter Joseph Keith take on the fitness challenges here.

To register your interest in joining the service, visit www.joinWYfirefighters.com.