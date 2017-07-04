Fire breaks out at newsagents

A newsagents has been left badly smoke damaged after a fire broke out last night.

Crews from South Kirkby, Pontefract and Cudworth were called to tackle the blaze on Highfield Road in Hemsworth just after 10pm.

A spokesman for South Kirkby Fire Station said the newsagents had been locked up for the night.

But a couple of hours later, the owner, who lives opposite, spotted smoke coming from the building and raise the alarm.

He said: "When we pulled up it was quite heavy with smoke."

The fire is believed to have started from an electricla issue with a firdge or freezer.