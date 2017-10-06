Find our Angels for Christmas

The Express and The Ridings Shopping Centre are teaming up to shine a light on two local heroes this Christmas.

We are searching for two ‘angels’ who will be stars of the show at The Ridings Christmas lights switch on next month.

One deserving child and adult will be guests of honour at the ceremony, officially turning on this year’s light display. And we want to hear about community heroes who deserve that special treat this festive season.

The Ridings Centre Director Lee Appleton said: “This year we want our Christmas switch on to be all about the people of Wakefield and we want to reward and recognise local heroes, whose work in the local community may go unnoticed.

“We’ve got a great line-up too and the day is set to be a fun-filled family event”.

Those who want to nominate a hero are asked to send as much information as possible about why that person deserves recognition.

The short-list will then be reviewed and two winners will be crowned.

They will be named ‘Wakefield Angels’, as the shopping centre recently became home to the UK’s first ever Global Angel Wings street art, by Colette Miller.

The giant wings are painted on the wall of the centre’s Cathedral entrance, and people can have their photo taken with them, posing as angels.

Our winning community heroes will join Heart Yorkshire breakfast hosts Dixie and Emma on stage for the switch on, on Saturday, November 18.

They will each receive a Christmas hamper and The Ridings will also make a £100 donation to two of their chosen local charities.

Members of Wakefield Trinity rugby team, Britain’s Got Talent 2013 impressionist Francine Lewis, and local performers will also take to the stage at the event.

To nominate a community hero, email info@ridingscentre.com or deliver a written submission to The Ridings Customer Service team with your full contact details. The deadline for entries is Monday, November 6 at 10am. The shortlist and winners will then be published in The Express and on The Ridings website.