Farm’s pumpkin festival returns

Visitors can pick up pumpkins of all shapes, sizes and colours when England’s biggest festival dedicated to the fruit returns this month.

The pumpkin festival at Farmer Copley’s features a rainbow of pick your own pumpkins across 20 acres of fields, as well as pumpkin carving, a fancy dress parade, a bucking pumpkin ride, the barrel ride and tasty autumn treats from the kitchen and farm shop.

Director Heather Copley said: “Robert (co-owner) has over the past six years created the largest pumpkin festival in the country. He grows thousands of the traditional round orange pumpkins that we are familiar but he has also discovered and sourced seeds from an array of pumpkins, then some squash and gourds. He even grows square pumpkins.

“Behind this there is a story called The Legend of Spookley the Square Pumpkin. ‘One day in the pumpkin patch, the strangest little pumpkin hatched. Spookley wasn’t like his friends – where they had curves he had ends.’ The story goes on to tell how Spookley was picked on and bullied but one night a terrible storm blew into the bay and ‘brave little Spookley knew what he had to do to save the day!’ The story concludes with a very important message to everybody any age, any colour and religion: ‘Maybe one day we all will discover – you can’t judge a book, or a pumpkin, by its cover.’”

The Spookley story, along with Room on the Broom, will be told at the festival’s storytelling tent. The free-admission event runs from 10am to 4pm on October 14, 15 and from October 21 to 29. Visitors can also pick your own pumpkins on October 7 and 8. Visit www.farmercopleys.co.uk for more information.