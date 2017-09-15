Fancy dress and dancing at 1940s fun day in town

a day of 1940s-themed festivities was held in Ossett at the weekend.

Market stalls, vintage vehicles, fancy dress and authentic music was enjoyed in the town hall and precinct as part of the wartime event.

Union flags were flown at the event on Saturday, which included a day of activities in the town centre followed by an evening dance in the town hall in Market Place.

Entertainment included ukelele musicians and performances from the Ashby Tea band, Kitty LaMare and DJ Murray Rose.