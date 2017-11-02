Extended hours plan for Post Office that shoppers thought would close

The Post Office is proposing creating a new branch at its current location in Ossett, with plans for refurbishment and extended opening hours for customers to include Saturday afternoons.

The branch would remain in Towngate, with the premises refurbished and a range of confectionary and stationery made available. The branch would be operated on a franchise basis by Mohammed Jassett.

It comes 10 months after it was feared the branch would close.

The Post Office is now inviting customers and interested parties to give their comments on the proposed move in a six-week public consultation that ends on December 13.

Subject to consultation, the new Ossett Post Office branch will have four serving positions.

Opening hours would be 9am to 5.30pm, Monday to Saturday.

Roger Gale, Post Office’s sales and trade marketing director, said that the proposal for Ossett Post Office branch would help secure long-term viability of services for local customers.

“We are making sure we take the right action to sustain services for years to come,” he said.

“We have to adapt so that we can maintain our presence on high streets and in the heart of communities, which we are determined to do.”

It is proposed the branch would change in February 2018.