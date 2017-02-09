Yorkshire snow: The latest on the Scandinavian cold spell

Snow showers are expected across Yorkshire tonight as temperatures fall below zero.

The Met Office is forecasting light snow showers for the region but the flurries are only expected to lay in any depth on higher ground.

Temperatures are set to fall to -1C tonight and the windchill will make tomorrow feel like -3C. Cold air from Scandinavia is responsible for the freezing conditions, which are expected to continue across the weekend. The Met Office forecast for Yorkshire in full:

This Evening and Tonight Remaining cold and largely cloudy with further snow showers being blown in on the easterly breeze. Some slight accumulations of snow are expected across upland areas, but negligible amounts elsewhere. Minimum temperature -1 °C.

Friday

Remaining mostly cloudy with occasional snow showers, especially during the morning. During the afternoon the showers are likely to become more scattered and lighter. Feeling very cold in brisk winds. Maximum temperature 3 °C.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday

Staying cold and mainly cloudy with occasional wintry showers, these perhaps turning heavier for a time over the weekend. An increasing wind chill as easterly winds strengthen.