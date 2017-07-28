Emley Show’s 100 year milestone

One of the biggest agricultural shows in Yorkshire is celebrating its centenary. Emley Show will return for its 100th year on Saturday, August 5 and thousands of visitors from across the county are expected to attend.

Organisers said: “Expect bigger and better attractions and entertainment all round the showground and in the main arena. Expect even more exhibits in even more classes and competitions and expect another great value family day out.”

The event will run from 11am until 4pm and costs £10 on the day for adults, with children under 16 going free.