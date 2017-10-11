Elderly woman, 78, dies after head-on crash in West Bretton

An elderly woman has died from her injuries following a serious collision.

Marjorie Bedford was involved in a head-on crash in West Bretton last week.

She was driving a silver Nissan Pixo, travelling in the direction of Wakefield, when it was involved in a collision with a green Honda Civic travelling the other way.

The incident happened at around 5.50pm on Monday, October 2 at the junction of Bretton Lane and Bramley Lane.

The 78-year-old was seriously injured and was airlifted to Sheffield Northern General Hospital. She died as a result of her injuries on Wednesday, October 4.

The 25-year-old male driver of the Honda Civic was taken by ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment for his injuries.

Sergeant Mat Tunney, of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “We would continue to appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision or for anyone who witnessed either of the vehicles driving in the area prior to the collision to get in contact with police."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting reference 13170456687.