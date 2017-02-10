Teacher gets Oxford honour

English teacher Ceri Boyle has been honoured by the University of Oxford for providing inspiration, support and encouragement to her students.

Ms Boyle - who is the head of New College’s School of Language, Literature and Culture - will receive her accolade at the Inspirational Teachers Awards ceremony on Friday, May 19 in Oxford. She was chosen from her work with students who are applying to the University of Oxford.

Ms Boyle was nominated by a former student after she played a critical role in encouraging her to apply for Oxford and helped her through the application process.

Ms Boyle said: “I was really moved to receive the award. As far as I am concerned, I was just doing my job. I am very fortunate that I love what I do and I have never stopped seeing it as a massive privilege. Encouraging students to aim high and not be limited by geography and circumstance has been a really rewarding part of my career and was one of the many reasons I wanted to work at New College.

“The expectations set at this college demonstrate to students that they are capable of exceeding what may have once been expected of young people in this area. I am also working with people who are equally passionate about that aim. As I said before, I am a little embarrassed about getting an award for doing what I consider to be ‘just my job’ but it is lovely to get that positive feedback from a student’s perspective.

“I just know that there are so many other teachers who are also working incredibly hard with the same aim as me. I am just a cog in the wheel!”