Is Phazie Yorkshire’s smartest student? Youngster matches Einstein in IQ test

If great minds really do think alike, a groundbreaking scientific discovery could in future be made by one of Yorkshire’s own.

Because after taking an IQ test, 14-year-old South Elmsall boy Phazie Mannifield-Gale has found himself in the company of Albert Einstein.

Phazie Mannifield-Gale, 14, of South Elmsall has got a top score on the Mensa test meaning he is on the same intellectual level as Einstein and in the top 1 per cent of the country in terms of intelligence.

The youngster earned an almost perfect score of 161 after sitting one of the two British Mensa intelligence quotient tests at his school last month – the great scientist himself achieved a mark of at least 160.

IQ tests rate a person’s cognitive ability compared to the general population and are designed to measure their capacity to solve problems and understand concepts.

Phazie’s mother Angela Gale said: “He is a very clever boy. I am absolutely elated that his intelligence has been recognised.

“I am extremely proud of him and Phazie is very proud of his result too.”

Phazie, who attends Queen Elizabeth Grammar School (QEGS) in Wakefield, now hopes to become a member of the British Mensa society and has his sights sets on studying at Oxford University.

His goal is to become a quantum physicist.

Ms Gale said her son has had a passion for maths and science from a young age.

She said: “His score indicates that he can function better in maths and logic than your everyday person.

“He wants his future to be maths involved and I will support him to do something that keeps his mind going.

“Anyone can take the test but his result puts him in the top one per cent of people.

“One hundred and sixty two is the top score a young person can get on this particular test and he got 161.

“To get that at his age and have an IQ like Einstein is amazing.”

Mensa was born out of an idea by barrister Roland Berrill and scientist and lawyer Dr Lance Ware to create a society for bright people, and was founded in England in 1946.

To become a member, people must be able to demonstrate that they have an IQ in the top two per cent of the population, measured by a recognised test.

On the Cattell B III test, a score of 148 or above would be required.

According to the organisation, as different IQ tests were developed each was given its own scoring system.

So in order to compare one IQ test against another, the scores are converted to ‘percentiles’ – where a person’s score falls in comparison to the rest of the population by percentage.

IQ tests accepted by Mensa include the Cattell III B, Culture Fair, Ravens Advanced Matrices, Ravens Standard Matrices, Wechsler Scales and Stanford Binet.

Currently, around 20,000 people are members of British Mensa.

Phazie was one of several pupils who sat the Catel III B Mensa test at QEGS in the run up to Easter.

Ms Gale said: “Maths, logic and puzzles all intrigue him so I think he really welcomed the opportunity to take the test.”

Simon Davies, teacher at QEGS, added: “Congratulations to Phazie and our other young QEGS students who performed exceptionally well in the Mensa Test as part of our Gifted and Talented provision.”