Driver suffers serious injuries in crash

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious crash in Wakefield Road in Hemsworth.

The incident happened at around 7.20pm on Thursday evening, July 7, when a blue Renault Clio was involved in a collision.

It is believed that this was a single vehicle collision.

The driver suffered serious injuries and is currently in Leeds General Infirmary.

Police are hoping to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the collision. Any witness, including anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision, is asked to come forward to assist police with their enquiries.

Anyone with any information should call PC Alan Wilson on 101.