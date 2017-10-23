Double crash on M1 and M62 causing delays

Traffic issues are being reported where the M62 crosses the M1 due to a crash on each road.

Two lanes has been closed on the northbound carriageway of the M1 between J41 and J42 near Lofthouse, because of an accident at around 11am.

Meanwhile, there is slow traffic on the M62 eastbound on J29, where it meets the M1, because of another crash.

Two lanes were closed until around 1.30pm while Highways moved the vehicle to the hard shoulder.

All lanes on the M62 have been re-opened although there are tailbacks.