Doctor Kate’s care campaign is going global

Her campaigning changed the face of healthcare in the UK – and now the husband of Wakefield doctor Kate Granger is preparing to take her message across the globe.

Chris Pointon will head up the #hellomynameis drive for compassionate care which his wife launched despite suffering from terminal cancer.

CAMPAIGNER: Kates drive has changed the face of healthcare.

It began as a result of a conversation she had about how few healthcare workers involved in her care introduced themselves

Kate, who died last July aged just 34, is the inspiration for him to continue the campaign which meant so much to them both.

“She had the idea of doing a global tour this year. It was one of Kate’s wishes that the campaign went more widely,” Chris said. “It is already in quite a lot of countries but to go and talk in those countries first hand brings it to life.

“It’s nice to be able to continue to make a difference through the work that we started.

“It does help, keeping me busy and carrying on keeping Kate’s memory alive.”

Since Kate’s death, Chris has carried on promoting #hellomynameis with talks to health organisations and NHS staff.

In 2017, he has been asked to speak at conferences all over the world, many of which will also incorporate presenting awards named after his wife.

A new garden gnome is also among the latest way to raise awareness of the campaign.

Dr Gnorma Gnome will be on sale at Asda stores from the end of April, after the supermarket chain decided to use their new product to back #hellomynameis.

Chris works at Asda House in Leeds and the company has been a long-standing supporter of them both.

He said: “Doctor Gnorma is another example of the amazing support the campaign receives on an ongoing basis. We’ve had a huge amount of interest from people all over the country and across the globe wanting to buy Gnorma. She will be great in raising awareness.”