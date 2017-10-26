Dig deep to help families in need

Last week we launched our Christmas Hamper Appeal 2017 to help needy families over the festive season - and already readers and supporters have started donating.

Sponsored by the Wakefield Express and organised by the Rotary Club of Wakefield Chantry and the Community Awareness Programme (CAP), the appeal is aiming to provide a mammoth 1,000 hampers across the district. This would match the record number of hampers donated last year.

But we need your help in order to achieve that goal. We are asking people to donate food, completed hampers or money. The hampers can contain almost any dried foods, particularly tea or coffee, cereals, tinned fruit and vegetables, stuffing and gravy mix, as well as long life items such as UHT milk and juice. We also need jam, pasta, rice, tinned meat, biscuits and other Christmas-themed foods. Please do not include fresh items or alcohol.

We are also asking for Christmas gifts, as many of the families who receive the hampers are single parents with young children who would be delighted to receive an extra treat under the tree. Please tag the gift with a small label indicating if it is for a boy or girl and the approximate age group.

Gemma Jimmison, Express Christmas coordinator, said: “Our readers, along with supporters of CAP and the rotary, are always so generous when it comes to our festive appeal. We are urging people to dig deep once again for families in need.”

Donations should be dropped off at CAP on Market Street. The deadline for food and gifts is Wednesday, November 29 and for monetary contributions Friday, November 24. For more information call CAP manager Kevin Dobson on 01924 381119.