Delays on work to clear flooded road

A flooded road that was scheduled to be closed for 10 days will have been shut for a week longer than anticipated when it finally re-opens.

Purston Lane in Ackworth has been largely closed off by Wakefield Council while work is carried out to remove standing water from the carriageway and carry out gully cleansing.

The work was started on August 21 and was supposed to have been completed by September 1.

Ackworth Parish Council have said that an update from Wakefield Council suggests the road will now open fully tomorrow, Friday, September 8.

Diversions are in place while two-way temporary traffic lights are being used after 3.30pm when traffic and pedestrians and permitted to access the road.