Deal drawn up to break £10m Trinity stadium deadlock

PROGRESS is expected today on stalled plans for a community stadium and new home for Wakefield Trinity.

Wakefield Council is expecting written assurance from Yorkcourt Properties, the developer behind the Newmarket Lane scheme, that it can go ahead.

The £10m stadium plan has been blighted by years of complications, but a new agreement between the club, developer and community trusts is being drawn up.

Yorkcourt previously agreed to changes to a planning agreement which was a stumbling block to the deal.

Managing director Colin Mackie said yesterday: “Yorkcourt are pleased to confirm they have put forward another proposal which, if accepted by all parties directly involved, in the form agreed in principle with the council, will provide the structure to enable the scheme to proceed.”

Wakefield Council leader Peter Box had called on Yorkcourt to commit publicly to providing the new stadium.

Coun Box said: “The time for talking is over and the council, the club, the trusts, and more importantly the fans, require a public commitment from Yorkcourt that they will finally deliver on their promise to build a stadium.”

Also involved is Wakefield and District Community Trust and another trust, apparently set up by influential sports director Sir Rodney Walker.