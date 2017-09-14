Daughter completes 26 mile walk - with broken leg - to pay for mum’s cancer treatment

Lindsey coulson didn’t realise she had broken her leg as she hiked up three mountains in agony to help pay for her mum’s cancer treatment.

Miss Coulson, 34, would not let the pain stop her from completing the 26-mile Yorkshire Three Peaks after she slipped at the start of the marathon walk.

It was part of a fundraising effort Lindsey started for her mum Valerie, 56, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2014.

Thousands of pounds have been raised to pay for the drug Avastin after Valerie, of Pontefract, could not get the life-prolonging medication on the NHS.

Lindsey was told of the fracture after she ended up in A&E following the sponsored walk, and is waiting to find out if cruciate ligament damage was also caused.

Miss Coulson, of Horbury, said: “We were coming down Pen-y-Ghent. My leg went one way and I kind of went the other.

“By the third mountain I was crying all the way up and all the way down.

“The agony was immense but nothing compared to what my mum suffers daily.”

Valerie said: “I was at each peak of the walk with a support team. Lindsey was in agony.

“It’s unbelievable that she managed to do all three peaks. I’m so proud of what she is doing for me.”

In February 2014, Valerie was told she had between three months and two years to live after being diagnosed with the cancer. After chemotherapy, she went into remission but the cancer returned.

Lindsey said she learned of the benefits of bevacizumab, sold under the name Avastin, from her own research.

But a funding request to pay for the drug for Valerie was rejected by NHS bosses.

Last year, £30,000 was raised after the family decided to fund the drug themselves.

Lindsey said: “Avastin was the only drug we could find that has life-prolonging properties. For some people it works and for others it doesn’t. For my mum it’s working.”

Lindsey did the Three Peaks walk with partner Bridget Brown and her daughter Madeleine, 15, along with colleagues from Wakefield’s Cathedral Academy.