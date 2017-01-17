Cyclist’s award nominations

A cyclist from Pontefract who took part in a 477-mile charity bike ride despite suffering from Parkinson’s has been nominated for two Yorkshire Choice Awards.

Leanne Owen, 47, raised more than £9,000 for Parkinson’s UK after cycling across Yorkshire and Humber in April 2016. The former firefighter was diagnosed with the illness in 2011.

Now, Ms Owen has been nominated in the Inspirational Individual of the Year and Local Fundraiser of the Year categories.

She said: “It appears that my efforts at keeping the wind in my sails despite my daily battle with Parkinson’s has inspired my nominations, which I’m thrilled about.

“The cycle was challenging to say the least but also one of the best weeks of my life.

“As well as fundraising, Yorkshire media were really supportive of my challenge so I was pleased at how much awareness was raised about the condition too. I hope that these nominations will help to keep the awareness going.

“For me the challenge was an opportunity to inspire people whose life bubble has burst. I know that with the right support and an optimistic approach, you can dust off your rose tinted glasses and not just face life but enjoy life. To be nominated is really the icing on the cake.”

The Yorkshire Choice Awards - which recognise local people and independent businesses that are an inspiration in their field - are decided entirely by public vote. Voting closes on March 1 and the winners will be announced at a gala dinner on April 1.

To vote for Ms Owen, see www.yorkshirechoiceawards.co.uk/votehere