Cyclist from Pontefract dies from injuries six days after collision in South Yorkshire

A cyclist who was seriously injured in a collision after taking part in a Tour de Yorkshire event has died from his injuries.

Police today named the man as David Mark Worthington as they renewed their appeal for witnesses to the collision.

Mr Worthington, 51, from Pontefract, had been taking part in the in the Sportive event of the Tour De Yorkshire prior to the collision in the Penistone area of Barnsley.

He was involved in a collision with a Scania green and yellow coach in Finkley Street Lane, at the junction with Plank Gate, at around 11.15am on Sunday, April 30.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Mr Worthington was taken to hospital with serious injuries but sadly died six days later on Saturday, May 6.

"His family are being supported by specialist officers."

Anyone who saw the collision is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 472 of 30 April 2017.