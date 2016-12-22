Cycling legend plays Santa in bike giveaway

Cycling legend Brian Robinson dressed as Santa to give out free bikes for families short of cash this Christmas.

The Mirfield man was volunteering at Spen Track for Streetbikes, a charity which fixes up cycles for those in need and helps a wide range of people get into riding.

Mr Robinson gives the first bike to Raymond Sylvester.

Fifty free bikes were handed to families on Saturday and 50 more are being dished out this week during the charity’s annual Christmas giveaway.

Manager Gill Greaves, 58, who started Streetbikes eight years ago, said: “We will link up with agencies and the foodbank and people get nominated or apply that are really struggling financially.

“They were absolutely over the moon with the bikes.

“Kids are getting a present they would never have and it’s getting them fitter and they then come on our rides and make friends.”

Brian Robinson with Isaac Booth.

Mr Robinson, 86, the first Briton to win a stage of the Tour de France, said: “To see the looks on the kids’ faces was great. When I was that age, if I was given a bike I would have jumped over the moon.”