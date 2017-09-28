Wakefield detectives make 14 arrests as part of 'bust a burglar' operation

Police targeting sneak-in thieves in Wakefield have made 14 arrests as part of an ongoing operation to deter burglars.

It has seen officers targeting known burglars and linked offenders over the past few weeks, with three arrests for burglary as well as others for assault, criminal damage and robbery.

Detective Inspector David Watts, of Wakefield District CID.

Five people wanted on warrant have been arrested, while two more were recalled to prison for breaching the terms of their licences.

The force is due to launch its annual autumn/winter burglary awareness campaign in October but Wakefield District CID is continuing to ask residents to help them 'bust a burglar' by sharing any information.

Detective Inspector David Watts said: “We have been active in communities in Pontefract, Wakefield and Castleford over the past few weeks as part of our ongoing work to target known burglars.

“Aside from the arrests, officers and uniformed colleagues have been carrying out disruption visits at the addresses of well know offenders and patrols in burglary hotspot areas to deter offenders.

“These operations will continue into the autumn period.”

Chief Inspector Richard Close, of Wakefield District Police, said burglaries were distressing to victims not only because of the loss of property but also because of the emotional impact of knowing a stranger had been in their homes.

“We have been working to deter sneak in thefts through open windows and doors during the later summer period and are now continuing that work into the autumn," he said.

“I want to thank those who have contacted us with information so far and continue to appeal to all residents to get in touch if they have any information about burglars operating in their communities.

“We are assessing all information we receive and are continuing to make arrests. Communities in Wakefield can be assured we are going to be working relentlessly to make life as uncomfortable as possible for those who prey on the vulnerable as we attack criminality when the darker nights draw in.’

Simple precautions such as setting lights with timer switches, making sure curtains/blinds are closed at night and perhaps installing low cost outside lighting can all make a difference in deterring opportunist thieves.

Coun Maureen Cummings, chairwoman of the Wakefield Community Partnership, said: “Everyone should feel safe and secure in their home.

"Burglary is very distressing, and we all need to support this police initiative by ‘busting a burglar’ and following advice to help deter this type of crime.”

Anyone who has information or intelligence about burglars in Wakefield District CID is urged to call 101.

Information can also be passed on to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.