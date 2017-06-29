Paint thrown over memorial bench in South Elsmall for second time

Vandals have thrown paint over a memorial bench in South Elmsall for the second time in a month.

West Yorkshire Police today appealed for information following two reports of criminal damage to the bench in Barnsley Road.

The first is believed to have happened between noon on June 8 and 7am on June 9.

Gloss paint was thrown over the bench, causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage.

Repairs were made, but gloss paint was thrown on the bench for a second time at around 9.25am on Tuesday.

PC Ruth Clarke, of Wakefield Neighbourhood Police Team, said: "This bench was put in place to commemorate a member of the local community.

"For someone to deliberately vandalise it is extremely callous.

"I would ask for anyone who has any information on this incident to come forward and please pass that information to police."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13170292711.