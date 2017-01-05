Man spared jail over five burglaries at business premises

A burglar has been spared a prison sentence after admitting his involvement in five burglaries at business premises.

Jonathan Sharp, prosecuting, said Wood’s accomplice was seen on CCTV removing laptops, phones and other equipment before leaving.

The pair returned about half an hour later and Wood was seen acting as lookout as the other man removed the property from the shop.

The owner of the premises was alerted and contacted the police who arrested Wood after recognising him on the footage.

He made full admissions to police about the offence and admitted his involvement in four other break-ins.

Wood, of Second Avenue, Fitzwilliam, Pontefract, pleaded guilty to burglary and asked for four further offences to be taken into consideration.

Peter Yates, mitigating, asked judge Neil Clark to consider imposing a suspended prison sentence.

He said his client had not been in trouble for over a year and had been complying well with a community order which was imposed earlier this year for other offences.

The court heard Wood’s offending had been linked to drug misuse but he had been working hard to tackle his problems.

Mr Yates said Wood had been persuaded by the other man to help him carry out the burglaries.

Wood was given a 16 month sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered to do 40 hours unpaid work.