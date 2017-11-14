Man appears in court accused of murdering prisoner at HMP Leeds

A man has appeared in court after being charged with the murder of a prisoner at HMP Leeds.

Serving prisoner John Westland, 28, is accused of killing Liam Deane at the prison in Armley on Sunday.

Police said earlier that Mr Deane, 22, had been found dead inside his cell that day.

Westland was flanked by two police officers and a member of court escort staff as he was brought into the dock at Leeds Magistrates' Court this morning.

He remained handcuffed throughout the brief hearing, speaking only to confirm his personal details.

Westland was told that his case was being sent to Leeds Crown Court due to the serious nature of the offence.

He was remanded into custody until a hearing on Thursday.