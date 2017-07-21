Drink drive arrest after car crashed into wall in Ossett

Have your say

A WOMAN was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a car crashed into a wall in Ossett near Wakefield in the early hours today.

Police were called to reports of a crash on Manor Road at Ossett just before 2am today (Frid July 21)

Officers found a black VW Golf had veered off Manor Road before mounting the pavement and crashing into a wall outside a house on the residential street.

A 22-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit.

She remains in custody this morning. No-one was injured in the incident.