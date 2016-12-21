Dad suffered broken leg as he tried to calm drunken son in street

A drunk caused his elderly father to suffer a broken leg after becoming abusive to people in the street during a booze binge.

David Knee, 39, caused the injury after drinking half a bottle of vodka and eight cans of super-strength lager.

Leeds Crown Court heard residents in the village of Havercroft, near Wakefield, became concerned when they saw Knee making a nuisance of himself in Beachill Drive.

Catherine Robinson, prosecuting, said cars had to stop to avoid a collision as he was in the middle of the road.

Ms Robinson said drivers and residents tried to intervene, including an off-duty paramedic who pulled his motorbike over in a bid to help.

Knee continued to be abusive and someone went to fetch his father. His father, aged in his 70s, arrived a short time later. During a struggle Knee pushed one foot against the motorbike, causing both men to fall to the floor. Ms Robinson said his father’s leg was badly twisted and he suffered a broken femur.

He had to undergo an operation after the incident and now walks with the use of a stick.

Knee continued to be abusive when police arrived and had to be restrained. Knee, of Nostel Lane, Ryhill, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm.

The court heard Knee continues to live with his parents since the incident, which took place on August 15 this year, and his father did not wish to make a statement. A probation officer told the court that the incident had been a “wake-up call” and he was now addressing his offending.

Shufquat Khan, mitigating, said: “He wants me to apologise to everybody concerned. He bitterly regrets what happened.”

Knee was given a 12-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to take part in a nine-month alcohol treatment programme.