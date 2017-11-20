Crash causing delays on motorway

Traffic is queueing on the A1(M) following an accident this morning near Pontefract.
The crash happened after 8.30am on the southbound carriageway, near to the M62 junction.
It is expected that the roads will clear by 9.30am to 9.45am.
