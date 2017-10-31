Crash blocks village road

Traffic is queuing in Ackton due to an accident which is partially blocking a lane.
The crash happened before 3.30pm on Loscoe Lane close to the junction with Sewerbridge Lane.
Drivers are being urged to avoid the route.
Traffic is queuing in Ackton due to an accident which is partially blocking a lane.
The crash happened before 3.30pm on Loscoe Lane close to the junction with Sewerbridge Lane.
Drivers are being urged to avoid the route.
Almost Done!
Registering with Hemsworth and South Elmsall Express means you're ok with our terms and conditions.