Crackdown on drugs and drink disorder

Christmas and new year partygoers are being urged not to let a night on the town end with a night in the cells.

Police have advised revellers to have fun and stay safe, as they continue an operation to tackle drug and drink fuelled anti-social behaviour.

Chief Superintendent Mabs Hussain, District Commander of Wakefield Police. Submitted by W Yorks police

Officers have been conducting extra patrols in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford, carrying out drugs swabbing, and making taxi and licencing checks, since the winter initiative launched in October.

They will continue their work during the festive and new year periods, to help make nights out in the district safer.

Chief Inspector Richard Close of Wakefield Police, said: “With the Christmas party season now in full swing those using the night time economy can be assured extra police officers will continue to patrol at key times around bars and clubs to help improve safety.

“We will also have a particular focus on young and potentially vulnerable residents, to try and encourage them to enjoy themselves in a safe manner and not put themselves at risk.”

The night-time operation saw officers make arrests for possession of Class A drugs, drunk and disorderly behaviour and public order offences last weekend.

Pubs and bars in Pontefract and Castleford were also swept with drug dogs.

Chief Superintendent Mabs Hussain, District Commander of Wakefield Police, said: “We all want to see successful and vibrant night time economies in the district’s towns and cities.

“This operation has been targeted at making what are popular and already safe places, safer for all by addressing isolated issues connected to illegal drugs and alcohol related disorder.

“Those going out over the festive period should be advised officers will be continuing to make quick, proactive arrests if trouble occurs so the advice is clear.

“Enjoy yourselves but please do so in the right spirit and don’t risk your Christmas night out ending on a sour note.”

Police advice for staying safe includes planning for getting home, sticking with friends, taking care of personal possessions and letting someone know where you are and when you will be home.