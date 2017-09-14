Couple star in new Bromans television show

A Stanley make-up artist and her boyfriend are being whisked back in time for a new reality television show.

Jade Garbett, 23, and Jordan Taylor are starring in ITV2’s The Bromans, which is due to air for the first time tonight.

battle ready: Jade Garbett and Jordan Taylor compete in Bromans. Pictures by Matt Frost, copyrighted to Electric Ray and provided courtesy of ITV2.

The couple will be tasked with living and fighting like gladiators did in the Roman Empire 2,000 years ago.

They will take part in a series of challenges to try and make it through to the grand Emperor’s Games finale.

Miss Garbett said: “I’m really excited to watch back what we went through when were filming. It was really hard but fun at the same time.

“It was well out of my comfort zone as I’m such a girly girl.

“But it was the best experience of my life.

“I’m so glad that we did it and had that opportunity to do something amazing.”

The couple, who have been together for two-and-a-half-years applied for the show after seeing a post on Instagram and were invited to audition in London.

Miss Garbett said: “I go to the gym and Jordan plays football but we aren’t the best and strongest people.

“We rocked up and everyone had muscle.

“When we found out we were going to be doing physical challenges, we said ‘oh no, we are going to be the jokers of the group’ - but we did end up doing well.”

The couples will live in an Ancient Rome palace - and will be dressed in sandals, leather loin cloths and gold pants.

The men will take part in daily, physical tasks, to try and earn their spot in the final colosseum battle.

And the women will help them to train for the games, as well as getting stuck in to tasks including sculpting and wine-making.

Executive producer Ben Kelly of production company Electric Ray said: “The Romans gave us roads, viaducts and basic sanitation but ‘Bromans’ may prove to be their greatest legacy. Over eight weeks our couples will train, live and carpe diem together, all the while battling to triumph at the Emperor’s Games. It is ancient Rome like you’ve never seen it before.”

The show will air at 9pm on Thursdays.