Council fleet on standby for stormy forecast

Wakefield Council has put teams on standby to tackle any issues caused by the weather conditions expected over the Christmas period.

Forecasters are predicting strong winds across Scotland and the north of England, which could lead to difficult driving conditions, or the possibility of trees or debris being blown onto roads and pavements.

The council has staff on 24-hour stand-by during spells of bad weather, who can respond to incidents.

This includes tree removal teams who can work to remove fallen trees and debris and keep roads open wherever possible.

Deputy leader of Wakefield Council, Coun Denise Jeffery, said: “Even though many people will be enjoying a break this Christmas we will have teams available around the clock.

“Our priority is to keep people safe and try to keep the district’s roads open, and we will work closely with our partners in the emergency services, if needed.

“We will keep monitoring the weather forecast and ask people to take care if they are out and about in any severe weather.”

Wakefield Council’s contact centre, is open throughout the Christmas and New Year period, on 0345 8506506.