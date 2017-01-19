Could you walk on hot embers?

Fundraisers are being asked to step into a daring new challenge in aid of the Prince of Wales Hospice.

The Fire Walk will see brave participants walk across burning hot embers with a temperature of up to 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit.

The event will take place at Motorpoint Castleford, near Xscape, from 6pm on Friday, February 10.

People taking part will receive full training and a motivational seminar from UK Firewalk, which is organising the event.

James Faulkner, general manager at Motorpoint Castleford, said: “We’re delighted to have teamed up with The Prince of Wales Hospice to host the charity fire walk and look forward to welcoming everyone next month for what promises to be a night to remember.”

The Pontefract hospice, on Halfpenny Lane, is Motorpoint’s official charity partner in West Yorkshire.

The fire walk is part of the firm’s commitment to raising £6,500 in the 12 months from August 2016.

The total is the exact cost of running the hospice for one day.

Motorpoint staff have already organised a charity car wash and sponsored the hospice’s Festive Light event.

Registration for the Fire Walk costs £25 per person. Visit www.pwh.org.uk/events for more information, or to register online.

The event is only open to people aged 12 and over. Under 18s must have a consent form and under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

Call 01977 708868 for more information.